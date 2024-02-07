The first event in a programme aimed at assisting farmers to adapt their systems and contribute towards a net zero greenhouse gas target for NI, takes place at CAFRE’s Greenmount Campus on Thursday, 29 February 2024, running from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

‘The Carbon Challenge: Understanding Carbon on your Dairy Farm’ conference features speakers from the processor, retail and banking sectors who will explain why carbon efficiency is important on the farm.

The afternoon session will focus on practical measures that can be implemented to reduce emissions.

According to CAFRE senior dairying adviser, Alan Agnew, there is a lot of mis-information around the topic, which causes confusion and apprehension among farmers.

“Hopefully this conference will provide clarity on many issues and allow farmers to make better informed decisions in responding to the challenge,” he said.

Tickets for the event cost £15 to cover lunch and booking can be done via the events section of the CAFRE website (www.cafre.ac.uk).

