This Charolais bullock, born April 2023 and weighing 363kg, sold for £1,200.

Store cattle were a rock solid trade at the weekly sale in Enniskillen Mart on Thursday, 16 November, helped in part by a smaller show of stock going under the hammer.

Forward stores continue to return strong prices for farmers, particularly where good-quality continental-cross animals are on offer, with specialist finishers eager for such stock.

Lighter stores are a steadier trade, as are weanlings. There is also steady demand for cull cows, with heavy-fleshed continental types an easy sell.

In the bullock ring, prices peaked at 293p/kg for a 672kg Limousin that saw the hammer fall at £1,970.

Other leading prices on heavy stores saw Angus-bred bullocks selling to £1,650 for a 628kg animal, with £1,640 paid for another Angus weighing 668kg. Hereford bullocks weighing over 600kg topped out at £1,650.

Lighter, mid-weight stores sold to 290p/kg with a 416kg Charolais making £1,210, with bullocks of similar breeding making £1,440 for a 568kg lot.

Limousin bullocks weighing 450kg to 480kg made £1,200, with Angus animals at similar weights selling to £1,350.

Heifers

In the heifer ring, limited numbers on offer meant there was a sharper trade that saw prices top out at 303p/kg, with £2,050 paid for a 690kg Limousin.

Charolais-bred heifers peaked at £2,040 for a 682kg, with a 640kg Limousin making £1,940. Light heifers made 298p/kg for a 460kg Limousin-bred animal.

Cows

Fat cows sold to £1,700 for a 906kg Charolais, with £1,640 paid for a 646kg Simmental-bred animal. Limousin-cross cows made £1,560 for a 728kg animal.

Suckler outfits topped £2,720 for a Limousin-bred animal with a Limousin-sired heifer calf at foot.

Calves

Drop calves were a flying trade, with strong Charolais cross bulls making £550. Angus bulls sold to £370, with Hereford bulls making £280.

Angus heifers sold to £350, with the trade regularly crossing the £300 mark.

This Charolais bullock, born November 2022 and weighing 500kg, sold for £1,410.

This Hereford bullock, born July 2021 and weighing 620kg, sold for £1,490.

This Angus bullock, born August 2022 and weighing 500kg, sold for £1,370.

This Limousin bullock, born August 2022 and weighing 608kg, sold for £1,570.

This Charolais bullock, born July 2022 and weighing 554kg, sold for £1,460.

This Friesian bullock, born July 2022 and weighing 558kg, sold for £1,230.

This Simmental bullock, born July 2022 and weighing 578kg, sold for £1,290.

This Hereford bullock, born July 2021 and weighing 664kg, sold for £1,510.

This Limousin bullock, born January 2023 and weighing 455kg, sold for £1,120.

This Angus bullock, born April 2021 and weighing 669kg, sold for £1,640.

This Angus bullock, born July 2021 and weighing 556kg, sold for £1,440.

