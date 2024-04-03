The NI gas network operators, Mutual Energy, GNI (UK), Phoenix Energy, Firmus Energy and Evolve, have launched a ‘Request for Information’ to help inform plans for the introduction of renewable gases, such as biomethane, into the NI gas network.

Responses are sought from existing biogas producers who would consider upgrading their facilities to produce biomethane, from those interested in entering the sector and from anyone who has the potential to supply feedstock to biomethane facilities.

The information will be used to help inform the development of biomethane policy in NI and map production potential relative to current gas network infrastructure. According to the network operators, biomethane will play an important role in reducing carbon emissions across energy and transport, and ultimately in achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

The online survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/R3MXHW9 and should be completed by 5pm on Monday 20 May 2024.