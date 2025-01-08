Base quotes for fat hoggets have jumped 20p/kg to 700p/kg, as processors struggle to keep pace with the mart trade.

While factory agents are pinning some producer groups at 700p/kg, deals of 720p and 730p/kg are on offer to finishers handling bigger numbers of slaughter-fit sheep. In the live ring, intense competition has driven prices above £170 for heavy-fleshed lambs, with some exceptional lots trading above £180.

Republic

Factories in the Republic of Ireland are offering €9-€9.20/kg, with all plants paying to 23.5kg, although there are deals being made at a 24kg weight limit. At the upper end that makes hoggets worth the equivalent of 750p to 760p/kg, giving agents working for Irish plants a big advantage when buying at local marts.

