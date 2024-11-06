This pen of September-born Blue bulls sold for £325.

Dairy-bred calves were a red hot trade at the weekly sale in Kilrea Mart with strong competition between buyers ringside and online.

With autumn calving in full swing on dairy farms, the number of beef sired calves going under the hammer is on the rise.

Blue cross calves were highly sought after and for animals around four to six weeks of age, prices above £300 were common.

Top quality Blue calves out of AI sires, and vaccinated against respiratory diseases, saw prices for month old bulls make £440 to £470. Blue calves around three weeks old generally sold from £260 to £340, depending on quality.

Limousin sired calves were limited in numbers, but of those animals forwarded, prices were exceptionally strong and regularly trading above £300 for animals around six weeks old.

Standout lots saw a two month old Limousin heifer sell to £435, while young lots closer to four weeks of age hit prices of £380.

Angus calves

Angus calves sold above the £400 mark for stronger lots close to weaning stage, while good quality three to four week old calves consistently sold above £300. Plainer Angus calves sold back between £200 and £250 depending on age and quality.

Demand for calves sired by dairy bulls was more mixed. Faring best was a limited entry of Fleckvieh calves, which topped £255 for a three week old bull and £240 for a two week old male calf.

Friesian calves around two to three-month-olds were a solid trade with prices of £265 for a pen of eight week old bulls and £190 to £210 paid for good quality lots at similar ages.

In contrast, younger Friesian, Holstein and Ayrshire lots were a harder sell with prices ranging from £50 to £100 depending on quality.

This September-born Angus heifer sold for £375.

This October-born Fleckvieh bull sold for £255.

This September-born Limousin heifer sold for £435.

This September-born Shorthorn bull sold for £305.

This September-born Angus bull sold for £370.

This August-born Angus bull sold for £465.

This pen of September-born Angus bulls sold for £345.

This pen of October-born Hereford bulls sold for £255.

This September-born Angus bull sold for £400.

This October-born Blue heifer sold for £310.

This pen of September-born Friesian bulls sold for £265/hd.

