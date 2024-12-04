The reserve champion was a 25-month-old Blue bullock weighing 750kg and made £2,950.

A packed sale ring of buyers led to an electrifying trade for short-keep and slaughter-fit cattle at the annual Christmas fatstock sale in Keady Mart on Friday 29 November.

Butchers, wholesalers, factory agents and farmers operating specialist finishing systems were all present ringside and in direct competition for top quality finished cattle.

Prices paid were well above the current beef trade, even for those cattle not entered for judging prior to the sale.

Bidding hit a top price of £2,950 on two occasions for both the supreme and reserve champion animals on the day.

Supreme Champion went to a 30-month-old Limousin heifer weighing 790kg from Caitlin and Liam Doyle, Clady.

Reserve Champion went to a 25-month-old Belgian Blue bullock weighing 750kg from Trevor McClure, Markethill. The same animal was also male champion.

Housewife’s choice went to Chris Donnelly, Middletown for his 20-month-old Limousin heifer weighing 605kg with the hammer falling at £2,700.

That price was matched by a 30-month-old Limousin bullock weighing 725kg, which was stood out as reserve male. Other leading prices saw £2,750 paid for a Limousin bullock weighing 845kg.

Outside of the prize winners and show class entries, the main run of slaughter-fit cattle commanded prices of 300p/kg with ease, with 310p to 320p/kg regularly paid.

Bullocks made £2,550 for a Limousin weighing 835kg followed by £2,560 for a similar bred animal. Charolais bullocks made £2,170 for a 695kg animal with Angus males hitting £2,200 for a 765kg lot.

Heifers saw a 740kg Charolais make £2,540 followed by £2,510 for 765kg and £2,340 paid on a 740kg animal.

Limousin heifers sold to £2,460 for 735kg and £2,260 for a 625kg animal with Blue heifers also paid to £2,260 for 660kg.

