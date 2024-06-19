Factory prices for slaughter-fit lambs have seen cuts of 50p to 70p/kg applied after buying demand for Eid-Al-Adha drew to a close.

Farmers indicate quotes are on 660p to 670p/kg, down from 720p and 730p/kg last week. Reports indicate there are plenty of lambs moving at 670p/kg, rising to 680p/kg and 700p/kg for farmers with greater negotiating power.

Prices in marts have also cooled as competition between factory agents eases. Early this week prices were back as much as £30/head with lambs returning £135 to £140, depending on weight and quality. However, by mid-week, exporters were back ringside and that has helped bolster the trade, with lambs weighing 22kg to 25kg returning prices in the region of £145 to £155.

Beef

Base quotes for prime cattle are on 462p/kg for U-3 grades. The trade is generally steady with deals similar to last week, leaving in-spec steers and heifers trading from 480p to 484p/kg, with young bulls making 474p to 478p/kg. Factories remain keen for cull cows, with price deals in the region of 400p/kg for good-quality first and second-calved animals. Older cows and plainer lots are making 340p to 380p/kg.