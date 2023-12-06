The timed auction will see six in-calf heifers offered for sale from 15 to 18 December.

Pedigree Aberdeen Angus heifers from John and Rory Best’s Loughans herd, Pontzpass, will be offered for sale via a timed auction on MartEye from 15 to 18 December.

The online sale will be facilitated by Markethill Mart, with six in-calf heifers going under the hammer.

All lots are pregnancy scanned with predicted calving dates between February and April 2024 to either Rawbrun Bastille X456 or Loughans Ebon Y917.

The heifers are 2022-born daughters from Weeton King Lear R452, Loughans Panther V226 and Gear Blue Moon N294. All animals are vaccinated for IBR, BVD, leptospirosis and botulism.

Buyers can view the heifers on Saturday, 9 December, at Acton House Farm, Poyntzpass, BT35 6TA, between 12pm and 4pm.

