A motion from the DUP included a call for financial support for NI farmers to be increased. \ Houston Green

Representatives from all political parties at Stormont have spoken in favour of protecting the budget for farm schemes in NI.

Last month, the Treasury announced that funding for agriculture in devolved regions of the UK will be “baselined” into each region’s block grant.

The move is significant as it means NI will no longer receive a ring-fenced budget for agriculture which can only be spent on farm related schemes.

At Stormont on Tuesday, MLAs backed a non-binding motion from the DUP which included a call for financial support for NI farmers to be increased.

Support

During the debate, representatives from all parties expressed support for ringfencing the agricultural budget within NI, so that funding does not go to other Stormont departments.

In her remarks, Áine Murphy from Sinn Féin said local farmers “need a long-term, ringfenced budget commitment”.

Michelle McIlveen from the DUP said the farm funding in NI should be “ring-fenced and increased at least in line with inflation in future financial years”.

“Multi-year budgets are the gold standard, if they can be achieved, and we all need to face in that direction,” commented Ulster Unionist MLA Robbie Butler.

“There is nothing to prevent the Executive from putting that ringfencing back in place,” said the SDLP’s Patsy McGlone.

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir confirmed that he has “formally asked” that the £332.5m of funding which has been added to the block grant remains “earmarked” for agriculture.

“I consider that important to support vital work to improve our environment and water and air quality and to safeguard food security,” the Alliance MLA said.