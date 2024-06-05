New rules under a revised nutrient action programme (NAP) could be rolled out from early next year, Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has said.

In response to a written question from SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole, the DAERA minister confirmed that a review of the current programme is under way at present.

The current NAP includes rules around slurry storage and spreading, as well as dates for the closed periods for slurry and fertiliser applications.

“The review and a public consultation on proposed revisions to the NAP will be published in the coming months. It is envisaged that revised NAP Regulations could be introduced in early 2025,” Minister Muir said.

Last October, the Office of Environmental Protection wrote to DAERA expressing concern at the failure to meet a deadline to complete a review of the NAP rules. The NAP is normally reviewed every four years.