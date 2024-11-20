DAERA won’t support FFA farm welfare bill

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has written to the Stormont Agriculture committee to confirm that his department “will not be supporting the introduction of any section” of the draft Farm Welfare Bill proposed by Farmers For Action (FFA) in NI.

The draft bill, which would set minimum farmgate prices in NI, inflation linked, has been lobbied for by the organisation over many years.

In his letter to the committee, Minister Muir argued that such legislation would undermine competitiveness of NI agriculture, with input suppliers simply increasing prices in the knowledge government would recalculate the cost of production.

He also confirmed that such legislation could not be made at Stormont, but would be for Westminster to enact.

“Legislation on minimum pricing is unfeasible and would be damaging to the interests of the NI agri-food sector,” reads the letter from Minister Muir.

Lamb quotes increase to 640p/kg

Factory quotes for fat lambs have increased by 10p/kg to 640p/kg as buying demand in local marts continues to strengthen. Prices are up 20p to 30p/kg at sales held in the first half of the week, adding £8 to £12 to the value of slaughter fit lambs.

As a result, lambs in the region of 48kg to 50kg are making around £150 with heavier lots making £5 to £10 more, depending on weight.

Buyers working for abattoirs in the Republic of Ireland are extremely active for sheep and are driving the current trade.

Local plants have responded with deals of 650p/kg available to 22kg deadweight, although bigger finishers are managing to secure payment to 23kg.