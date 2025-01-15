First of the Presidents Road Shows held in Omagh Co Tyrone. \ Peter Houston

FFA to host NI meeting on TB

Farmers For Action (FFA) in NI is to hold a TB information event for all livestock farmers at the Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown on Tuesday 28 January, starting at 8pm.

The main speaker is Dr Sam Strain, the chief executive of Animal Health and Welfare NI, and former member of the TB Eradication Partnership.

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir and/or representatives from DAERA veterinary service, have also been asked to attend. The event is being chaired by David Wright from the Irish Farmers Journal.

Record price for Bluefaced female

The sale of Bluefaced Leicester females at Ballymena Mart last Saturday saw a new record price set for the breed. Topping the trade at 6,500gns was the homebred gimmer from the Freehall flock of Limavady breeder, Martin Kelly. Sired by Temain 4342/R031 and out of a Temain ewe 4342/N072, the gimmer has been served by 3790/T007 Knockstacken and heads to Magherafelt breeders, Declan and Brendan McElhennon. Pre-sale champion was a ewe hogget from Jimmy and Jason Mills, Ballytober, which sold for 3,800gns to the Rockford flock in Banbridge.