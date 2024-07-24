Over 7,000 acres for sale in NI during 2024

The total area of farmland offered up for sale in NI so far this year stands at 7,116 acres, records compiled by the Irish Farmers Journal indicate.

The figure represents an increase of 7% when compared to the 6,672 acres that was on the market for sale during the same period in 2023.

The biggest year on year change is seen in Armagh, where 1,007 acres have been advertised so far this year, up 74% when compared to 2023.

Similarly, Fermanagh has seen a 44% rise in the area of land offered up, with 1,072 acres for sale so far in 2024.

However, all other NI counties have seen a drop in the acreage offered up, with Antrim down 10% to 1,576 acres and Derry down 7% to 958 acres.

There has been 1,199 acres advertised for sale in Down and 1,304 acres in Tyrone, which represents a drop of 2% in both counties compared to the same period in 2023.