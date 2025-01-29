Lakeland Dairies leads the Northern Ireland milk league for the first time in two years.

Lakeland Dairies tops the NI milk league for December supplies, having paid 47.66p/l for milk collected on alternate days.

It is the first time since December 2022 that NI’s largest milk processor has led our monthly milk pricing analysis, with the co-op out in front due to a combination of factors.

For December milk, Lakeland held at a base price of 40.8p/l. There is also the winter bonus of 3p/l to be added in, along with the 0.65p/l loyalty payment, which applies to all litres in 2024. December is the final month of the year when the Lakeland volume bonus is increased by 50%.

The co-op also pays more for milk solids than a number of its rivals. Last May, Lakeland confirmed enhanced rates of 0.029p/l and 0.056p/l for each 0.01% increment above a butterfat base of 3.85% and protein base of 3.19% – these base levels increase to 3.90% and 3.22% from 1 January 2025.

Milk quality

All prices published in the December league are calculated at the NI average for milk solids recorded by DAERA in the same month last year. Butterfat is at 4.34%, with protein at 3.34%, lactose of 4.74%, TBC 18 and SCC of 179.

With milk solids lower than the previous month and with no change to base prices across the board, published prices paid are down by 0.35p to 0.5p/l for December.

Chasing pack

Behind Lakeland, Tirlán slips to second on 47.63p/l, ending a three-month run at the top of the table.

Aurivo is in third on a price paid of 47.17p/l, having made no change to its base and once a 3p/l winter bonus is added in.

Dale Farm remains in fourth. December is the final month its traditional 2p/l winter bonus payment is included, although the co-op has previously committed to supporting base price in both January and February 2025.

Leprino Foods is marginally behind in fifth place and like Dale Farm, December is the final month its 4p/l winter bonus applies.

Strathroy finishes at bottom of the table for the third month in a row.

12-month rolling average

Over the 2024 calendar year, Tirlán has paid the highest rolling average milk price of 41.51p/l to a 750,000l supplier, with solids at the NI average.

Lakeland has the second highest 12-month price at 40.17p/l, followed by Dale Farm on 40.01p/l. The three remaining processors all paid an average price below 40p/l. Aurivo is in fourth on 39.9p/l, with Strathroy fifth and Leprino Foods finishing in last place.

Estimated pay-out

Figure 1 shows the estimated pay-out to a 750,000l supplier using the average fat and protein values recorded by each processor in December.

Higher milk solids at Tirlán means the company is in the lead with a pay-out of £28,952, followed by Lakeland on £28,586.

The remaining positions match our December league table.

Read more

Dairygold to drop controversial trading link to milk price