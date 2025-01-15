Milk prices are unchanged for December in Northern Ireland.

Milk processors are opting to leave base prices unchanged for December supplies with Lakeland Dairies first to declare its hand on Monday.

Northern Ireland’s largest milk processor will pay an “all-in” starting price of 43.8p/l, inclusive of a 3p/l winter bonus.

The co-op is also issuing the lump sum payment announced last month, to its suppliers in the December milk cheque. It is worth an additional 0.65p/l on all litres supplied in 2024.

Leprino Foods is holding on a starting price of 44.75p/l

Elsewhere, Dale Farm has also held its price, with suppliers on a base of 44.8p/l once a 2p/l winter bonus is included. In addition, the co-op has confirmed its milk production realignment scheme is worth 0.52p/l to an average supplier last month.

Leprino Foods is holding on a starting price of 44.75p/l, which includes a 4p/l winter bonus and 0.5p/l sustainability payment. December is the final month that Leprino Foods and Dale Farm officially pay a winter bonus, whereas all remaining processors will continue paying such premiums into February.

Strathroy Dairy is the only other processor to declare a price this week and with no change to its base, suppliers remain on a starting price of 44p/l.

Supply

Figures published by DAERA show 2024 is set to be a record year for milk output.

October production jumped 8.5% to 196.29m litres, bringing total output for the first 10 months of 2024 to 2.19bn litres, up 2.5% on the previous year.

