Dr Lisa Black from AFBI Crossnacreevy will be presenting results from the third year of a DAERA-funded project on manures in arable rotations, at the upcoming joint Ulster Arable Society, Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) and CAFRE Arable Conference at Greenmount.

Other speakers at the event include Matt Dempsey from the Irish Farmers Journal and Jenny Brunton from the National Farmers’ Union, while Gloucestershire farmer Ed Horton will discuss how he has successfully integrated livestock into his arable enterprise.

The conference takes place at CAFRE Greenmount on Thursday, 25 January, commencing at 9.30am.

An ‘early bird’ rate of £30 applies if booking is completed before Friday, 19 January.

To book, visit the UFU website, or ring 02890-370222.

Read more

Getting forward speed right for accurate slurry application