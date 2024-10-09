Weanling prices are up year on year for top quality lots.

Autumn sales of suckler weanlings are in full swing and prices are buoyant on the back of intense buying competition.

Top quality 300kg to 400kg weanlings are selling from 370p to 450p/kg, up 20p to 40p/kg on last year, with some instances of show calves making above 500p/kg.

Heavier weanlings above 400kg are also in demand, although price per kg is lower with 330p to 370p/kg more reflective of the trade.

Plainer weanlings and native breeds are making from 280p to 330p/kg with buyers most active for animals that weigh above 300kg.

