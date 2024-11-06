Mart managers indicate that buying demand for store lambs is on the rise and prices are pushing upwards as a result. Compared to sales in early October, prices are up £10 to £20 per head.

Texel and Suffolk-sired crossbred lambs from 16kg to 18kg half-weight are typically making 680p to 700/kg, meaning £110 to £120/head is freely available at recent sales.

Good quality lambs between 13kg and 15kg are returning prices up to 750p/kg (£100 to £112/head), up from 650p to 680p/kg in early October. Lambs with a strong hill breeding influence are selling back between £80 and £90 depending on weight and quality.

Factors

As well as strong prices for factory lambs, the demand for stores is being helped by the upcoming Ramadan festival, which gets under way in late February.

Processing demand is likely to ramp up from late January onwards and seasoned buyers within the store lamb trade are sourcing animals now with the aim of targeting that market.

Read more

Money Mentor: do I have to pay tax on my farm if I move away?