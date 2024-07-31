Price quotes for red diesel have fallen below 70p/l, down 4p to 6p/l when compared to early July.

The lowest mid-week quotes for a delivery of 2,250l ranged from 68.3p to 69.1pl, excluding VAT. That is similar to prices in late May and significantly lower than quotes of 73p to 74p/l in early July.

However, farmers are advised to price around for the best deal as there are still price quotes above 71p/l, ex VAT, in some parts of the country.

The price of DERV is down 3p to 6p/l from early July, with most quotes for a delivery of 1,000l in the region of 113p/l.

Crude oil

Crude oil prices fell by $10/barrel in the second half of July, reaching an eight-week low point of $74 earlier this week.

