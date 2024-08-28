On the day, 14 heifers sold for an average £8,115.\ MacGregor Photography

Hollowdene Ulay made 25,000 guineas and set a new record price for a pedigree Limousin female sold at auction in NI, during the Red Ladies show and sale in Ballymena, on Saturday.

Now in its second year and run by the NI Limousin cattle society, the top-priced animal was bred by William Gabbie, Crossgar, and joins the Hereford-based Rougemont herd.

This 13-month-old heifer was sired by the Ampertaine Foreman and the Millbrook Gingerspice son, Claddagh McCabe.

On the day, 14 heifers sold for an average £8,115, with three animals making five-figure prices.