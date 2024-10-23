Asides from Sinn Fein, all other Stormont parties were not supportive of the proposals. \ Houston Green

A proposed increase to Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) tariffs was voted down by MLAs at Stormont on Monday.

Tabling the proposal, Economy Minister Conor Murphy said a “substantial uplift” to RHI payments from 1 November 2024 would be an interim step while his officials draw up plans to close the scheme. Under the draft legislation, the tier one tariff for medium sized boilers was proposed to increase from 2.1p/kW at present to 5.1p/kW.

The tier two tariff, which applies after first 1,314 hours of boiler usage, was to be set at 1p/kW and compares to no tier two payment under the current tariffs.

“[It] is over double the current tariff and an increase of in the region of £5,000 per annum for a typical participant,” Minister Murphy said in his opening remarks.

Lack of clarity

However, apart from Sinn Féin, all other political parties were not supportive.

Most MLAs raised concerns about a lack of clarity on how the proposed tariffs were calculated.

“Assembly Members should have access to greater detail on how tariffs in the regulations were calculated, including the metrics used by officials and the steps taken to ensure that they are legally defensible,” said the DUP’s Phillip Brett.

Concluding the debate, Minister Murphy said his officials would not bring forward any more draft legislation for adjusting RHI tariffs over the coming winter.

“It will not be possible to pay anyone that increase. We will move with all haste towards closure,” he said.