Total calf birth registrations fell by close on 13,000 head during 2023 when compared to the previous year.

According to Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) data, 530,775 calf births were registered during 2023, down 12,967 from the 543,742 calves registered in 2022.

While the overall registrations are lower year on year, within the dataset there is a marked increase in calves sired by beef bulls.

Across both suckler and dairy herds, 385,371 calves are out of a beef sire, an increase of more than 7,700 head from the 2022 figure of 377,654.

Beef calves born to suckler dams account for much of that annual increase, with 240,727 birth registrations compared to 231,756 during the previous year.

Calving shift

Within the NI suckler herd, registrations peaked at 41,491 during May, with 40,423 births recorded in June.

Compared to the previous year, 2023 calf births were down 4,000 head in May, but increased by more than 11,000 in June. Births registered in July and August were also higher year on year.

Aberdeen Angus is the most common sire choice across all breeds, accounting for 27.4% of all beef calves registered from suckler or dairy herds, up from 26.3% in 2022.

Limousin calf registrations fell from 23.9% in 2022 to 21.3% last year, as did Charolais registrations, which dropped from 21.1% to 19.1%.

