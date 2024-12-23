The number of farmers converting to milk production in NI fell by more than one third during 2024.

According to figures provided by the six largest processors of NI milk, 32 new entrant businesses converted to dairying in the most recent calendar year.

That is down from 50 in 2023 and well short of 2022 levels, when 62 new dairy start-ups were taken on by processors.

With new entrant figures hovering between 40 and 50 in the years 2017 to 2021, the 2024 total is the lowest annual figure for close on a decade.

Obstacles

Sources in the trade indicate they had expected some new start-ups to get going in late 2023.

However, there has been delays in getting planning permission for building works, which have pushed starting dates into the spring of 2024.

The cost of converting has also been a factor deterring some farmers, as has the lower milk prices seen in 2023 and the early half of 2024.

Milk pools

However, with milk prices rising over the second half of 2024, processors indicate there are more enquiries now coming forward.

With all processors keen to grow their respective milk pools, competition to sign new entrants is heating up and farmers are being offered a range of incentives to secure new suppliers.

