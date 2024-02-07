The Irish Farmers Journal, in partnership with the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), is to hold a spring conference on Thursday, 21 March, which will look at the prospects for agriculture in 2024.

The event takes place at the Glenavon House Hotel, Cookstown, with the headline speaker Michael Haverty, a partner and senior research consultant at The Andersons Centre. Michael has addressed this annual event on a number of occasions and is well-known as someone who has unrivalled expertise in farm policy issues. His presentation will provide an in-depth analysis of current profitability and performance of agriculture in NI and across the UK, as well as looking at future changes to government policy, trade issues and wider risks to farming.

The event opens at 9am for a 9.30am start and will run to 12.30pm. There is no fee to attend. For more information contact events@farmersjournal.ie.

