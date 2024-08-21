Suckler cows with calves at foot sold to a top price of £3,880 for an October 2020 born Limousin cow with an April-born Limousin heifer calf at a special breeding sale in Camlough Mart on Tuesday evening, on behalf of Padraig McCone.

That top price was followed by £3,850 for another Limousin cow with a Limousin sired heifer calf at foot and £3,700 for a Blue cow with an April born Limousin bull calf at foot.

In total, nine outfits sold for £3,000 or above, a further eight lots made over £2,500, 14 outfits sold from £2,000 to £2,450 and 13 lots between £1,600 and £1,950. The sale average finished at £2406.

Kilrea Mart held a dispersal sale of 100 dairy cattle for S Walls, Magherafelt this week with prices topping £1,820 for heifers in milk followed by a good run of young cows in milk selling from £1,400 to £1,700.

