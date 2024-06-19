Dairy processors have increased base prices for milk supplied in May.

Tirlán is setting the pace for May milk, with suppliers to the co-op on a starting price of 37.15p/l.

That is effectively a 0.5p/l increase from April, although the make-up of that price has seen changes applied.

The 1.25p/l input support payment issued in April is now rolled into the official base price.

Along with the 0.5p/l price increase and once the 0.4p/l sustainability bonus is added in, it means the Tirlán base rises to 37.15p/l.

It is the highest starting price paid for NI milk since February 2023.

Leprino Foods and Strathroy also opted for a 0.5p/l increase on May deliveries.

In the case of Strathroy, that brings its base to 36p/l, while Leprino Foods moves up to 34.75p/l.

Aurivo will pay its suppliers a starting price of 36.25p/l, up from 35.81p/l in April. This price includes a 1p/l support payment from the co-op’s price stability fund.

Last week, Dale Farm announced a 0.25p/l increase, taking its base to 35.8p/, while Lakeland Dairies held at 35.3p/l.

Full analysis of May prices will be included in the NI milk leagues next week.

Britain

Monthly milk production in Britain reached an eight-year low during May, with 1.127bn litres delivered for processing.

According to the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board, that volume is a 1.2% reduction on May 2023 and the lowest May production since 2016.

GDT index price dips

Tight global supplies continue to support dairy markets, although there were mixed outcomes at the latest bi-monthly GDT and weekly Dutch Dairy Board auctions.

On Tuesday, the second and final GDT event of June saw the index price ending with a slight drop in value of 0.5%.

It is just the third negative result at the GDT this year and the index price remains at its highest level since October 2022.

Butter price jumped 6.2%, while skim milk powder (SMP) recorded a more modest 0.7% increase.

Whole milk powder (WMP) fell 2.5% with cheddar down 1%.

On Wednesday, the Dutch auction saw butter price unchanged at €6,750/t. It means butter is still running €2,000/t above the corresponding price last year. Both WMP and SMP were also unchanged, remaining on €3,760 and €2,450/t respectively.

