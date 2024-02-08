The Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Cattle Society kicks off its 2024 bull and heifer sales season on Saturday, 10 February, at the showgrounds venue in Carrick-on-Shannon.
The show commences at 10am, with the sale kicking off at 12.30pm, with Limousin bulls sold first, followed by Charolais and Angus.
The February sale is dominated by Aberdeen Angus entries, with 62 Angus bulls catalogued for the sale alongside 11 Charolais bulls, seven Limousin bulls and two Angus heifers.
Online bidding is available.
