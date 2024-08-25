It is quite the spectacle to see over 60 of the best Angus bull calves in the country go head to head in the same ring on the one day.

With a prize fund of €41,620, the Aldi Irish Angus bull calf championships at Iverk Show attracts exhibitors from all over Ireland.

Organised in association with ABP and the Irish Angus Cattle Society, a first prize in any of the three bull calf championships is exceptionally hard won.

The championships in Iverk also play host to the Trèad Na hEireann and An Banrionn Dubh classes, as well as the final of the YDP young stockperson of the year, which are always hotly contested.

Terrific display

Saturday’s show was no different to any other year, with another terrific display of Angus cattle.

It was a day to remember for west of Ireland breeders Alan and Frank Gibbons from Co Roscommon, who won two of the three championships - an incredible achievement, taking into account the standard on the day.

Taking top spot in the senior class for the Gibbons family was Carrowboy Wilberto, an August 2023-born son of Drumcrow Tribesman and Carrowboy Tinkerbell.

Shortly before this, the Roscommon men were awarded the intermediate bull calf championship with Carrowboy Wilton, another son of the Dovea AI sire Drumcrow Tribesman, this time out of the Rosemead Karona daughter Caggle Tara.

Dillon Vancouver, Irish Angus female champion, Iverk Show 2024, exhibited by Niall and Brendan Regan, with Sean Maher of ABP and Sean Kilkenny of the Irish Angus Cattle Society.

In the junior section, Conor Boyce from Co Mayo stood top of the line with Quignalegan Al, a February 2024-born son of Bova AI’s Westellen Diego.

Judge for the day was the experienced Sam Coleman from Northern Ireland.

In the female ring, he selected Dillon Vancouver as his overall female champion and the An Banrionn Dubh. This rising two-year-old daughter of Lavally Prince was exhibited by Niall and Brendan Regan from Co Roscommon.

The Trèad Na hEireann class went the way of Noel and Lisa Dowd’s senior cow Mayo Maeve, before Raymond Dockery won the young stockperson of the year.

For a full report from Saturday’s Aldi Irish Angus bull calf championships, pick up a copy of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal.