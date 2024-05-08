Lisduff Linux will be offered for sale at the Lisduff on farm and online sale on Friday, 10 May. \ A Moore Media

On Friday evening, 10 May, the Lisduff Aberdeen Angus herd of Leo McEnroe from Virginia, Co Cavan, will open its gates for the annual Lisduff Angus on-farm and online sale of bulls.

There are 29 bulls (18 black and 11 red) set to go under the hammer, with bulls to suit suckler cows, dairy cows and heifers available on the evening. The sale will take place on farm in Cavan (postcode: A82PF25), on Friday evening, at 7.30pm, and all of the bulls on offer are genotyped, parentage verified, myostation tested, SCEP eligible and are all eligible for export.

The bulls on offer are sired by a range of sires including but not limited to Liss Minter, Liss Buster, Oaklea Red Glacier, Lisduff Spaniard, Rawburn Earthquake, Mogeely Lord Javinci and Fordel Lockdown.

Read more about the sale and the herd online at www.farmersjournal.ie/pedigree

Where: A82PF25.

When: Friday 10 May, 7.30pm.

Viewing: From 5.30pm to 7.30pm on Friday evening.