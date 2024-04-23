Mark Hyland, breeder and Jack and Shane Larkin, owners of Hillockpoll 1 Ivy, Miss Europe 2023 winner pictured when Ivy was crowned national champion at the FBD National Livestock Show in Tullamore. \ MacGregor Photography

The Irish Hereford Breed Society will be bringing a team of four young Hereford breeders aged between 18 and 26 years to the World Hereford Conference in Kansas in October 2025.

Irish Hereford Prime has created a travel bursary for the event to the value of €10,000. This will see each of the four successful candidates receive €2,500 towards the cost of their trip.

As part of the conference, there is a dedicated young breeder competition that will take place from 19 to 25 October 2025.

The Irish Hereford Breed Society and Irish Hereford Prime intend to run a competition throughout 2024 to choose a team of four young Hereford breeders to travel to Kansas and compete against young Hereford breeders from around the world.

More information on the event and how to qualify for the bursary can be found online at irishhereford.com