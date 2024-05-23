Hedge-cutting and burning dates could be tightened depending on the outcome of a major review of Ireland’s wildlife legislation. \ Philip Doyle

Hedge-cutting and vegetation burning dates could be changed, depending on the outcome of a major Government review of wildlife legislation.

The review will first focus on penalties for wildlife crime, enforcement of existing rules, and habitat protection under the current law.

There will be a public consultation on the review launched in June. Minister of State for nature Malcolm Noonan told the Irish Farmers Journal that farmer engagement with the consultation “is absolutely vital”.

The review will be completed over several years, with the aim of updating the laws by 2027.