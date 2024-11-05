Drumhill Express Root A883, bull calf champion and overall champion, shown by Robert Coney with Tori Mills, sponsor. \ Alfie Shaw

There was a strong turnout of over 70 entries in the young handler and calf classes at the Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus Club calf show, which took place at Dungannon Farmers Mart on Saturday.

Scottish judge Ewen Campbell, who runs the 20-cow Kilmallie Herd and is farm manager at SRUC’s estate near Crainlarich, said “the quality and presentation of calves was superb, with every class featuring youngstock that would rival entries at any UK show”.

It proved to be a hugely successful day for the Doyle family from Cookstown, Co Tyrone, who claimed four championship sashes.

Claiming the supreme overall championship and the JB Lamb Memorial Cup for Jonathan and Lisa Doyle was the bull calf champion Drumhill Express Root A883.

This six-month-old calf is sired by the herd’s 15,000gns stock bull Galcantray Jedi Eric V287 and bred from Drumhill Evora V116, which is the dam of Drumhill Explorer X354 standing at AI Services' beef stud in Northern Ireland.

Drumhill Princess Chartreuse A023, heifer calf champion and reserve overall champion. \ Alfie Shaw

Pushing him all the way was his herd mate Drumhill Princess Chartreuse A023, which was awarded the heifer calf champion and the reserve overall champion titles.

This five-month-old calf is sired by the homebred stock bull Drumhill Lord Hatfield R532, while her dam is Weeton Princess Chartreuse W125.

Securing the yearling championship was the Dodd family from Saintfield, Co Down, with their July 2023-born bull Glenbrae Red Mario Z177.

A son of Mosshall Red Forrest V018, he is out of the homebred dam Glenbrae Red Mouse U173, who is a daughter of Lanigan Red Deep Canyon.

Old Glenort

James Porter’s 60-cow herd based at the Gill Hall Estate near Dromore, Co Antrim, claimed the reserve yearling championship title with the February 2023-born heifer Old Glenort Ermiss Z044.

Sired by the 7,000gns stock bull Blelack Dakota U898, she is bred from the Netherton Kentucky daughter Schivas Ermiss T520.

The reserve bull calf championship went to the six-month-old Bluebell Bank Black Bently A612 from Hugh Dickson and family, based in Moneyreagh, Co Down.

Sired by Whinney Knowe Jumbo V005, her dam is the homebred Bluebell Bank Black Bianca.

John Blackburn from Clogher, Co Tyrone, won the reserve heifer calf championship with Killaney Lady Elizabeth A072.

This three-month-old heifer is out of Windy Gowl Red Laddie W292 and the homebred dam Killaney Lady Elizabeth U635.

Denamona Primer A416 and Denamona Black Benson A674, best pair of animals, exhibited by Moses Irwin Jnr and family. \ Alfie Shaw

Standing top of the line in the pairs class was Moses Irwin Jnr from Fintona, Co Tyrone, with the first-prizewinner Denamona Primer A416 sired by the 7,500gns Drumhill Prime Cut X155 and the second-prizewinning Denamona Black Benson A674, a son of the 8,000gns Shadwell Bravado X283.