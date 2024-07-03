The Ernevalley name has become synonymous with producing high end pedigree and commercial stock for many years now, with Limousins being the breed of choice for Eddie Lynch, who also runs a thriving bovine embryo transfer and scanning business alongside his wife Zara, Bovi Genetics.

The Co Cavan based herd have produced numerous premier sale and top price cattle through the years, with the €11k Ernevalley Sweetheart ET, €11K Ernevalley Powerhouse, Ernevalley Tigger standing in Elite Pedigree Genetics and Ernevalley Madison, who currently stands in Dovea Genetics AI station, being some of the more notable animals.

The herd will be running an online timed auction with some of the herd’s best quality heifers coming under the hammer.

The auction is set to take place online via Marteye via Mid-Tipp mart, beginning at 12 noon on Friday 5 July with the sale concluding at 7pm on 8 July.

The sale consists of 16 heifers, comprising of 13 maidens and 3 in-calf heifers, with the heifers scanned in calf to easy calving sires Tomschoice Lexicon and Knock M Sport.

Half of the heifers for sale have been produced as part of the herd’s targeted flushing operation.

Notable sires of the heifers include several heifers sired by Loyal (LM4184), with additional lots sired by Faigant (FGN), Hector GD (LM7428), Haltcliffe Dancer(HCF) and Ronick Hawk (RKH).

Heart of the programme

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal ahead of the sale, Eddie Lynch said ‘’these heifers are from the heart of our breeding programme, having been bred with maternal qualities to the forefront.

They have been bred from some of our herd’s top cows, and we would see them going on to be an addition to any new or existing herd.’’

The farm will be hosting a viewing day this Saturday (6th July) between 12 noon and 5pm for prospective buyers. The farms Eircode is H12PR90, with those wishing to bid on the heifers required to be registered on Mid-Tipp marts approved buyers list, with lot details including breeding and Eurostar rating available on Marteye.

Lot 3 Ernevalley Tipsy ET sired by Tomschoice Lexicon.

Lot 10 Ernevalley Tinaturner sired by Haltcliffe Dancer.

Lot 16 Ernevalley Twilight sired by Loyal.