Gouldingpoll 1 Duchess 357, which sold for the top price of €5,200.

Saturday's Irish Hereford Breed Society national calf show in Tullamore Mart was followed by the hotly anticipated 'Genetic Gems' sale.

In its fourth year, the sale has established itself as Ireland’s number one sale for Hereford females.

This year’s sale consisted of 19 top-quality maiden and in-calf heifers. Eight of these heifers were part of a draft from the well-known Gouldingpoll herd in Co Kerry. There was also a small consignment of AI straws from some of the breed’s leading sires.

Overall, there was a sluggish trade for the quality on offer, with 60% of the in-calf heifers selling to an average of €4,150 and 55% of the maiden heifers averaging €3,780.

There was a 100% clearance for the AI straws, with one straw of Normanton Laertes selling for €230.

Gouldingpoll heifers

Trade topped at €5,200 for Matthew Goulding’s Gouldingpoll 1 Duchess 357. This impressive in-calf heifer is homebred on both sides of her pedigree, sired by Gouldingpoll 1 Peroni and out of Gouldingpoll 1 Duchess 1172.

The Duchess family needs no introduction in Hereford breeding circles, having originated from the great Dorepoll 1 R51 Duchess.

Buying the young Duchess was a breeder from north Yorkshire in England.

The Kerry-based herd also received the second-highest price of €4,800 for Gouldingpoll 1 Gold Pebbles 33.

Another in-calf heifer, Gold Pebbles is a daughter of Gouldingpoll 1 Gold Spice and out of the imported Danish cow Moeskaer Pebbles 1344.

Auctioneer Denis Barrett knocked her down to a buyer from Northern Ireland.

Right behind her at €4,700 was the classy young heifer Griananpoll 1 Pisces B012 from Tom and Anselm Fitzgerald.

A full polled heifer, Pisces is a daughter of the impressive Solpoll1 Dynamite P and the Fabb 1 Northern Star daughter Griananpoll 1 Pisces.

Two heifers at €3,800

Bred in Co Kilkenny, Listrolin Prettymaid 129 realised €3,800 for breeder Pat Rohan.

A daughter of Balleen Reason and Balleen Prettymaid 967, this stylish young maiden heifer went to sale having been awarded the south Leinster Hereford branch champion heifer title for 2024.

A bid of €3,800 also secured Tullyview Sheena, bred and exhibited by Michael and Ciaran Kinahan from Co Offaly.

Born in July 2023, Sheena is a daughter of Bova AI’s Trillick George and the Cill Cormaic Napoleon daughter Airhill Sheena.

She also went for auction having claimed a red rosette at this year’s national Hereford show in Tullamore.

Pick up a copy of this week's Irish Farmers Journal to read all about it.