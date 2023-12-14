Hallow Solomon Twizzle 3 is the sixth supreme champion brought forward by the Jones family at the RUAs Winter Fair.

The Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn played host to the 37th annual Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) Winter Fair on Thursday 14 December.

There were approximately 170 entries on the day, with exhibitors travelling from as far south as Co Cork.

Taking on the difficult task of judging was Mike Duckett from Wisconsin, USA. Mike is no stranger to the show ring, having won the supreme championship at the Word Dairy Expo on four occasions.

With many tough calls to be made on the day, his final decision was both his easiest and most difficult.

Each of the breed championships were simply excellent and the supreme championship title could have gone to any of the day's winners. However, there could be only one.

Having found success in the class for cows in milk having had four or more calves on the day of the show, Hallow Solomon Twizzle 3 was tapped forward by judge Mike Duckett as the Holstein breed champion before she went on to represent the Holsteins in the interbreed championship.

Will Philip and Linda Jones with Hallow Solomon Twizzle 3. \Shanon Kinahan

Taking on the Ayrshire, Red and White Holstein, Dairy Shorthorn, Jersey and Ayrshire, Solomon took her success for the Hallow herd one step further when she was tapped out as the supreme champion of the 37th RUAS Winter Fair.

Hallow Solomon Twizzle 3 is a January 2018-born cow sired by Solomon out of a homebred dam, Hallow Advent Twizzle 3.

She was bred and exhibited by Philip and Linda Jones from Gorey, Co Wexford, making this their sixth supreme championship title win at the Winter Fair.

