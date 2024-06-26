Sean and Paul McCartney with their ram Ernevalley Hobnob, male champion and supreme champion at the Athlone Show. Also pictured is judge TJ Gormley. \ Shanon Kinahan

The Belgian Beltex Breeders Society of Ireland National Show took place on 16 June at Athlone Show, with breeders putting forward some top-quality specimens of the breed. Sean and Paul McCartney’s senior ram stood out as the overall champion, demonstrating superior qualities and characteristics that impressed judge TJ Gormley. A ewe lamb from the flock of Jimmy Burke was a close contender, earning the reserve champion title.

In the male category, Sean and Paul McCartney’s ram firstly secured the champion male title. Ernevalley Hobnob, bred by Ben and Eddie Lynch, Co Cavan, was also the sire to the 2024 champion ram lamb Beetles King Kong, capping off a great day for the Beetles flock. Brian Mathew’s shearling ram was tapped forward as reserve male champion. The female category saw Jimmy Burke’s ewe lamb winning champion female, with Brian Mathews’ shearling ewe taking the reserve female spot.

Brian Mathews’ Quarrymount flock had a notable presence in the show, winning several categories, including the shearling ram, shearling ewe and the group of three title. Aeron James earned recognition with the group of two awards, with young Cavan breeder Ben Lynch claiming the red rosette in the senior ewe class with his impressive ewe Artnagullian Ginger Spice.

The young stockperson competition saw some quality displays of stock-handling from breeders. Michael Finan was awarded young stock person, with Emily Hogan winning the young handler class.