Cathal O’Meara exhibiting Hurricane Utopia for his brother Daire O’Meara that secured the top price of €5,000 at the Clare Limousin Club Heifer sale when she was selected as the 'Mega Moo' winner. /Shanon Kinahan

The Clare Limousin Club held its annual pedigree heifer sale in Sixmilebridge Mart in Co Clare on Friday evening 17 November.

There were 37 heifers entered in this year's sale and a large crowd and strong online presence led to an overall clearance of 83%.

This year, the sale again boasted the highly anticipated 'Mega Moo' draw, which was won by Gordon Shine.

He had the choice to pick any heifer in the sale, while the breeder of the chosen heifer received €5,000. He chose Daire O’Meara’s Hurricane Utopia, a January 2023-born Powerful Proper daughter on the night.

Top of the lots

Topping the lots in the sales ring was Moohane Sadie from the herd of John Meehan. Sadie was a July 2021-born heifer sired by Loyal and sold for €4,200.

John’s second heifer, Moohane Sadhbh, sired by Ampertaine Metric, sold for €3,450.

Next up was Michael McInerney’s Brickhill Twilight. The February 2022-born heifer was a daughter of Plumtree Fantastic and sold for €3,600. Michael also scooped €3,000 for an August-born Tomschoice Lexicon heifer.

Other high prices on the night included James O’Grady’s Lodge Hamlet daughter Meenross Truffles ET that sold for €3,550; John Moroney’s Fest Noz-sired heifer Ballykinncurra Scarlet that sold for €3,500; James Hannon’s Drumline S 1150 sired by Drumline Macron, which sold for €3,250; and Mark Clune and Anthony Moloney both scooped €3,000 each for their heifers on the night.