Recipients of the IHFA all-Ireland awards with society president Richard Hamilton and CE Laurence Feeney in Portlaoise.

The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) held its annual all-Ireland awards in Portloaise on Friday 26 January, which highlighted the very best of what the IHFA has to offer.

Awards were presented to breeders for their fantastic stock who had massive achievements throughout 2023.

The day was also a fantastic opportunity for breeders to reminisce on what was a hugely successful year for pedigree breeders both on the Irish and international stages.

Class 1 - Heifer born after 1 January 2023

Honourable mention: Greenlea Doc Tokyo ET, Padraic Greenan, Co Monaghan.

Reserve champion: Dalevalley Pj Barolo Aiko, Enda Doran, Co Roscommon.

Champion: Jones Lambda Fame, Jones Holsteins, Gorey, Co Wexford.

Class 2 - Heifer born between 1 July and 31 December 2022

Honourable mention: Hallow Alligator Carmen, Philip Jones, Gorey, Co Wexford.

Reserve champion: Redhead Unix Koba 2 Imp, Steve and Maria McLoughlin, Co Kildare.

Champion: Boleybawn Chief Brenda, Anthony Kealy, Co Wicklow.

Class 3 - Heifer born between 1 January and 30 June 2022

Honourable mention: Hilltara Diamondback Clevage, Philip Jones, Gorey, Co Wexford.

Reserve champion: Sprucegrove Crushabull Sirtea, Keypoint Holsteins, Co Galway.

Champion: Cornboro Denver Ada, Brian Corley, Co Monaghan.

Class 4 - All-Ireland heifer in milk born between 1 January and 31 December 2021 (in milk)

Honourable mention: Cherryblossom Unix Sue, Liam and Sandra Murphy, Co Carlow.

Reserve champion: Jones Crushtime Patricia, Jones, Knowlesmere and Conroy, Co Wexford.

Champion: Jones Lambda Twizzle, Philip and Garry Jones, Co Wexford.

Class 5 - All-Ireland three-year-old cow in milk born between 1 January and 31 December 2020

Honourable mention: Dalevalley Maze Apple Red, John Curtin and Roy Cromie, Co Limerick and Co Donegal

Reserve champion: Hallow Denver Twizzle, Philip Jones, Co Wexford.

Champion: Hallow Diamondback Twizzle 3, Philip Jones, Co Wexford.

Class 6 - All-Ireland four-year-old cow in milk born between 1 January and 31 December 2019

Honourable mention: Wilt Elise, Bryan and John O’Connor, Co Cork.

Champion (joint): Eedy Doorman Fame, Robert, Sylvia, Jason and Laura Helen, Co Cork.

Champion (joint): Bawnmore Pepper Almeric, Bryan and John O’Connor, Co Cork.

Class 7 - All-Ireland five-year-old cow in milk born between 1 January and 31 December 2018

Honourable mention: Evergreen Susie Mist 26 Rc, Liam and Sandra Murphy, Co Carlow.

Reserve champion: Monamore Diamond Barbie, Tom and James Kelly and Alan Dorian, Co Louth.

Champion: Hallow Sol Twizzle, Philip Jones, Co Wexford.

Class 8 - All-Ireland mature cow in milk born on or before 31 December 2017

Honourable mention: Eedy Damion Acclaim, Robert, Sylvia, Jason and Laura Helen, Co Cork.

Reserve champion: Sterndale Colt Rae ET, Liam and Sandra Murphy, Co Carlow.

Champion: Hallow Atwood Carmen, Philip Jones, Co Wexford.

Class 9 - Irish pure Friesian heifer in milk

Honourable mention: Kilsunny Judy 225 GP83, Trevor Dudley, Co Tipperary.

Reserve champion: Carrickbrack Google Amy, John Allen, Co Donegal.

Champion: Carrickbrack Google Sally, John Allen, Co Donegal.

Class 10 - Irish pure Friesian cow in milk

Honourable mention: Mountain Chad Rosie EX91, Michael Spillane, Co Tipperary.

Reserve champion: Mountain Spitfire Rosie 3, Michael Spillane, Co Tipperary.

Champion: Mountain Chad Rosie EX91, Michael Spill.