Albert and Jennifer DeCogan are presented with the cup for the overall Angus champion by judges Ben and Elaine Ryall at Barryroe Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Bobby O'Connell with his Limousin champion and interbreed champion Ballybrown Sophie at Midelton Show.\Shanon Kinahan

David Pearson and Ray Brady with the Belgian Blue champion at Charleville Show. /Shanon Kinahan

Seanie McGreal with his breeding heifer of the year champion and continental breeders choice champion at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Nigel Hogan from Co Carlow had the Simmental champion at the 2023 Ossory Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Shelia O'Leary, secretary of the Southern Simmental Club Willie Cotter and James O'Leary with the 2023 Southern Simmental Club yearling bull champion Seaview Patriot at Barryroe Show. /Shanon Kinahan

Dermot and Angela Keogh with the Aubrac champion at the 2023 Tullamore FBD National Livestock Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Eustace Burke with his overall Aberdeen Angus champion Clontead Lady Hotshot Y392 at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Noel Dowd, Sally Towey, Mark, Lisa and Derek Maxwell and Nora Dowd with their three all-Ireland champions and ISS premium beef bull calf champion at the 2023 Strokestown Show. /Shanon Kinahan

Tom McCann with his first-prizewinning Zwartbles ewe that won the confined class at Claregalway Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Avril Gubbins and Marie McCormack with the overall champion of the 2023 Ennistymon Show, Sasha. \Shanon Kinahan

Donal and Alice Moloney with judge Sean Sherman and Charlottes Saphire, the pedigree champion at the 2023 Kildysart Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Dary, Isabelle, Ted and Rory Jones with the heifer in milk champion Jones Lambda Twizzle VG87 and Jones Knowelsmere Crushtime Patricia VG88 at the €13,000 Bailey’s all-Ireland championship sponsored by Diageo and Tirlán. /Shanon Kinahan

Harry, Ellie and Edwin Draper with the overall champion Rouge, a two-year-old ewe Kyleen Ms Money Penny at Sheep 2023 in Gurteen. /Shanon Kinahan

Jim Dockery, Tom, Deirdre, Fiona and Ian Mulligan with Colin Duffy as Fiona is crowned the Aldi Irish Angus all-Ireland young stockperson of the year at Piltown Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Peter O'Connell and judges Paul and Kieran Mullarkey with the 2023 Southern Simmental Club champion and interbreed calf champion Raceview Primrose Lucky. \ Shanon Kinahan

Tommy and John Creegan, Kathleen Sheehan O'Brien and Matthew Goulding with the reserve Hereford champion at Clonmel Show.\ Shanon Kinahan

Jerry O'Keefe from Knocklong, Co Limerick, with his Charolais champion at the 2023 Charleville Show. /Shanon Kinahan

Christopher Stanley with his overall Belgian Blue champion Brownview Prince at Midelton Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Aaron and Pauric Whelan with their heifer calf Dream that won the commercial championship and Nobber Show non-pedigree calf championship. \Shanon Kinahan

William Smyth and Elanor Reilly exhibiting the overall Limousin champion cow and calf pair at the 2023 Oldcastle Show. /A Moore Media

The Dunne family - Sean , Paddy, Patrick, Tom and Tom - with their winning pedigree sheep at Tinahely Show. / Claire Nash

Martin Kelly of the Ricketstown Shorthorn herd in Co Carlow with the Shorthorn champion at the 2023 Tinahely Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Declan Mangan, Andrew Wilson, Mark Miley and Marie Jennings with the supreme champion Cranorskie Adele and the reserve supreme champion Ballygarris Big Ben at Claregalway Show. /Shanon Kinahan

Clodagh McCaffrey exhibiting the overall commercial champion for the Brady family at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Declan Bell with the Salers champion at the 2023 Charleville Show. /Shanon Kinahan

The dairy champions at the 2023 Barryroe Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Ger, Matthew and Kieran Ryan with their overall Limousin champion Ryans Timothea at the 2023 Barryroe Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Sean Callan with his first-prizewinning Simmental heifer Thornford Juliette (PP). \ S. Kinahan

Aisling and Frank Burke at the 2023 Tinahely Show with Spud, their commercial male champion, the €2,500 Zurich Insurance commercial champion, and FBD senior Belgian Blue champion. / Shanon Kinahan

Shay Haden took the overall championship at the 2023 Tinahely Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Michael Roche with Knockcoolkeare Toffee, the junior female champion at the 2023 FBD National Livestock Show. \Alfie Shaw

Davina, Clive, Adam and William Stevenson from Co Donegal with their senior commercial cattle champion, Buttercup at the 2023 Tullamore FBD National Livestock Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Shannon Murphy with the supreme Blue Texel champion at the 2023 FBD National Livestock Show. / A Moore Media

Frank and Alan Gibbons with their interbreed pairs champions Vida and Wolly at Glenamaddy Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Will Jones exhibiting at the €13,000 Bailey’s champion all-Ireland dairy cow championship 2023 sponsored by Diageo and Tirlán. / Shanon Kinahan

Karl, Oisin and Saoirse Connell with sponsor Richie Shaw with the Nobber Show €2,000 calf champion and interbreed champion Carrickmore Tina. \Shanon Kinahan

Pat and Michael Rosengrave with judge Ray Hunt and their commercial champion Bundee at the Kingdom County Fair. \ Shanon Kinahan

Niall and Simone Maguire being presented with the overall champion of champions award by the very generous sponsors at Mullingar Show.

The Salter family scooped the overall and reserve overall Shorthorn champion at the 2023 Barryroe Show. \Shanon Kinahan

Michael Barrett with his Hereford champion bull Gurtaleen Inchvale Phoenix at Midleton Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Judge Johnny Cubitt and Patrick O'Keefe with the supreme Texel champion at the 2023 FBD National Livestock Show. / A Moore Media

Leah Staunton exhibiting the overall Charolais champion at this year's FBD National Livestock Show for Brendan and Niall Canning from Co Sligo. \ Alfie Shaw

Sarah and Owen O'Neill with the overall commercial champion at the 2023 Strokestown Show. / Shanon Kinahan

Judge Liam Coen and Dean Conaghan with his commercial champion and overall sheep champion at the 2023 Sligo Agricultural Show (Riverstown). \ Swarber Photography

Niamh Fortune with the champion Blacknose Valais sheep and Lisa Rothwell with the reserve champion Blacknose Valais sheep at Bannow and Rathangan Show.