It has been another fantastic year on the pedigree cattle show scene, with many breeds reporting record entries at their national shows.
To win a red rosette at any national show is quite the accomplishment, but to claim a national title in any breed is a once in a lifetime achievement for many breeders.
As has been the case for years now, many breeds held their national show at the FBD National Livestock Show in Tullamore in August, a show which attracts over 60,000 visitors annually.
Limousin
Eddie and Ben Lynch with Ernevalley Temptress, overall champion at the 2024 National Limousin Show. / Alfie Shaw
Charolais
Lisnagre Uno, overall champion at the National Charolais Show in Tullamore, exhibited by Jim Geoghegan. / Alfie Shaw
Simmental
Clonagh Hazel Eyes, supreme Simmental champion at the National Simmental Show in Tullamore, exhibited by Garrett Behan. / Wille McElroy
Hereford
Hillockpoll 1 Ivy, overall champion at the National Hereford Show in Tullamore, exhibited by Jack Larkin. / MacGregor photography
Shorthorn
Ricketstown Flossy Sky, overall champion at the national livestock show in Tullamore, exhibited by Conor Murphy. / Swarber Photography
Salers
Spiddal Blaithin, overall champion Salers at the National Livestock Show in Tullamore, exhibited by Patsy Connely / Swarber Photography
Parthenaise
Gold River Ulysses, overall champion Parthenaise at the National Livestock Show in Tullamore, exhibited by Mark Winterbotham.
Blonde d’Aquitaine
Derryleigh Siabh and Derryleigh Sophie, overall and reserve overall Blonde D’Aquitaine champions at the FBD National Livestock Show in Tullamore, exhibited by Michael Creed
Aubrac
Glenford Sump, overall champion Aubrac at the FBD National Livestock Show in Tullamore, exhibited by Kelly Stephenson
Irish Moiled
Killua Sarah, overall champion Irish Moiled at the FBD National Livestock Show in Tullamore, exhibited by Anthony Gilsenan
Belgian Blue
Kilcombe Philly, overall Belgian Blue champion at the FBD National Livestock Show in Tullamore, exhibited by Ivan Allen
Aberdeen Angus
Jadam Lady Sandra X150, Irish Aberdeen Angus All Ireland Champion 2024, exhibited by Enda and Adam Kearney, pictured with Seonaid Mc Laren, Nicole Kearney, John Tait Irish Aberdeen Angus, Stephens Lyons Univet, and Shane Murphy Irish Aberdeen Angus.
Irish Angus
Dillon Vancouver, Irish Angus All Ireland Champion 2024, exhibited by Brendan and Niall Regan. / Tricia Kennedy
Holstein Friesian
Eedy Doorman Fame, supreme champion at the National Dairy Show, pictured with Ursula Forrest Cork Club President, Rachel Martin Irish Examiner, Philip Whitley NDS, Denis Kiely National Dairy Show Director, Judge Niels Erik Haahr, Jason Helen, Laura Helen, Sylvia Helen, Robert Helen, Tom McCarthy AXA, and Reg Cornthwaite. / Maria Kelly
