It has been another fantastic year on the pedigree cattle show scene, with many breeds reporting record entries at their national shows.

To win a red rosette at any national show is quite the accomplishment, but to claim a national title in any breed is a once in a lifetime achievement for many breeders.

As has been the case for years now, many breeds held their national show at the FBD National Livestock Show in Tullamore in August, a show which attracts over 60,000 visitors annually.

Limousin

Eddie and Ben Lynch with Ernevalley Temptress, overall champion at the 2024 National Limousin Show. / Alfie Shaw

Charolais

Lisnagre Uno, overall champion at the National Charolais Show in Tullamore, exhibited by Jim Geoghegan. / Alfie Shaw

Simmental

Clonagh Hazel Eyes, supreme Simmental champion at the National Simmental Show in Tullamore, exhibited by Garrett Behan. / Wille McElroy

Hereford

Hillockpoll 1 Ivy, overall champion at the National Hereford Show in Tullamore, exhibited by Jack Larkin. / MacGregor photography

Shorthorn

Ricketstown Flossy Sky, overall champion at the national livestock show in Tullamore, exhibited by Conor Murphy. / Swarber Photography

Salers

Spiddal Blaithin, overall champion Salers at the National Livestock Show in Tullamore, exhibited by Patsy Connely / Swarber Photography

Parthenaise

Gold River Ulysses, overall champion Parthenaise at the National Livestock Show in Tullamore, exhibited by Mark Winterbotham.

Blonde d’Aquitaine

Derryleigh Siabh and Derryleigh Sophie, overall and reserve overall Blonde D’Aquitaine champions at the FBD National Livestock Show in Tullamore, exhibited by Michael Creed

Aubrac

Glenford Sump, overall champion Aubrac at the FBD National Livestock Show in Tullamore, exhibited by Kelly Stephenson

Irish Moiled

Killua Sarah, overall champion Irish Moiled at the FBD National Livestock Show in Tullamore, exhibited by Anthony Gilsenan

Belgian Blue

Kilcombe Philly, overall Belgian Blue champion at the FBD National Livestock Show in Tullamore, exhibited by Ivan Allen

Aberdeen Angus

Jadam Lady Sandra X150, Irish Aberdeen Angus All Ireland Champion 2024, exhibited by Enda and Adam Kearney, pictured with Seonaid Mc Laren, Nicole Kearney, John Tait Irish Aberdeen Angus, Stephens Lyons Univet, and Shane Murphy Irish Aberdeen Angus.

Irish Angus

Dillon Vancouver, Irish Angus All Ireland Champion 2024, exhibited by Brendan and Niall Regan. / Tricia Kennedy

