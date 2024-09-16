Dillon Vancouver, Irish Angus All Ireland Champion 2024, exhibited by Brendan and Niall Regan. / Tricia Kennedy

Exhibitors Brendan and Niall Regan from Gorthaganny in Co Roscommon came out victorious at the Irish Angus Cattle Society’s annual All Ireland championships held at Strokestown show this weekend.

Claiming the coveted title for the father and son duo was their two-year-old heifer, Dillon Vancouver.

Bred by fellow Roscommon breeder, John Farrell, Vancouver is a daughter of the 2018 Irish Angus Elite Sale champion Lavally Prince and Dillon Janelle, a daughter of the Tivanagh Baron son, Coneyisland Legend.

Portuguese Judge Joào Pedro Medalhas wasted no time in awarding the Roscommon heifer the senior female championship, before going on to choose her as his overall Irish Angus All Ireland champion for 2024.

This wraps up a tremendous year for the men from Coneyisland, who also won the Irish Angus female championship with Vancouver at Iverk show a few weeks ago.

Senior male champion

Reserve overall Irish Angus champion went to the senior male champion, Gurtavoher Venice, a two-year-old son of Clooncarne Pellet and the homebred dam, Gurtavoher Naples.

Exhibited by John Barlow from Aherlow in Co Tipperary, this bull has had a successful show season, picking up a number of championships along the way, including the intermediate championship at the Irish Aberdeen Angus All Ireland finals at Dualla show.

Drumhirk Wagner, Irish Angus All Ireland Junior Champion 2024, exhibited by Raymond, Megan, and Rhona Reynolds, pictured with Sean Kilkenny, president of the Irish Angus Cattle Society. / Tricia Kennedy

The day’s overall junior champion went to the junior male champion Drumhirk Wagner exhibited by Raymond Reynolds from Co Leitrim.

This October 2023 born son of Tara Terminus and Gleann Honey is no stranger to success, with a string of red rosettes and breed championship to his name this summer.

Ryans Whitney

Ger Ryan from Co Cork claimed the reserve junior championship with his yearling heifer, Ryans Whitney, who had earlier won the junior female championship.

A daughter of Ballyshannon Pat and the Mogeely Joe daughter Ryans Lady Jeorgina, Whitney has also had an impressive run on show scene this summer.

For a full report pick up a copy of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal.