The top price in the sale went to a Suffolk ram sired by Scrogton Snapchat selling for 4,500gns.

Crowds gathered in Randalstown on Wednesday 29 August for the annual Jalex Genes tup sale.

Over the last number of years, James Alexander has aimed to breed rams that will excel in both pedigree and commercial flocks and this was evident throughout the sale, with a large number of pedigree and commercial buyers leaving a clearance rate of 94% for the 88 lots forward.

The sale topped at 4,500gns (€5,620) for Lot 5, a Suffolk shearling. This impressive ram is a son of the well-known Scrogton Snapchat and a homebred Jalex ewe that goes back to Landale Step Ahead.

The next-top price came in at 3,000gns (€3,747) for Lot 28, another Suffolk shearling sired by Landale Lugs and a Landale Dam.

This Suffolk ram sold for 2,700gns.

The next price was Lot 10, a Jalex Rocky-sired shearling that sold for 2,800gns (€3,497).

Lot 34, a Frongoy Rocket-sired shearling, followed closely behind in price, selling for 2,700gns (€3,372). With a strong demand for shearlings from start to finish, they averaged 1,524gns (€1,812).

Suffolk rams

From the 11 Suffolk ram lambs forwarded for sale, it was the Redbrae Majestic-sired lambs that dominated the top-priced spots, with Lot 19 selling for 1,500gns (€1,871), Lot 17 for 1,450gns (€1,808) and Lot 25 selling for 1,200gns (€1,497).

This son of Landale Lugs sold for 3,000gns.

Prices for ram lambs remained steady throughout the sale, with an average of 935gns (€1,168).

It wasn’t just Suffolks for sale on the night - there was also a selection of Aberfield, Suftex, Texels, Traditional Blue Leicesters, Milford and Cheviot shearlings on offer.

Jalex Rocky sold for £2,800.

Trade remained strong across all the breeds, with the Suftex topping at 1,100gns (€1,366), followed closely by Texels at 1,000gns (€1,248), Traditional Blue Leicesters at 900gns (€1,123), then the Cheviots at 800gns (€999) followed by the Milford and Aberfields, both topping at 600gns (€713).