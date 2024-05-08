Chris Vicary pictured with Luddenmore Virgil that sold for €4,500 at the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association Spring sale in Nenagh. /Shanon Kinahan

Ivan and Robert Austin pictured with Leo McEnroe and Lisduff Emirates Y091 that sold for the top price of €4,900 at the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association Spring sale in Nenagh. /Shanon Kinahan

The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association held it’s annual spring sale in Nenagh on Thursday, 2 May. The damp day failed to dampen spirits around the sales ring, with 30 bulls achieving an 80% clearance.

Topping the charts on the day was Lisduff Emirates Y091 from the herd of Leo McEnroe from Virginia, Co Cavan.

Sired by Liss Minter and bred from a Flodden Red Beau Laddy dam, the five-star bull secured the top price of the day, when auctioneer Robert Hunt dropped the hammer at €4,900.

Leo’s success didn’t end there and he continued his winning ways with his second August 2022-born bull, Lisduff Dandy Y090.

Dandy was also sired by Liss Minter and he was bred from a Lisduff Kit G739 dam. Boasting four stars on both the replacement and terminal index and a DBI of €139, the hammer fell for Dandy at €4,500.

Securing the second-highest price of the day was John and Ann McDermott from Skreen, Co Sligo, for their December 2022-born bull, Masreagh Mr Essence Y325.

Sired by Cornamuckla Lord Hardy and bred from a Penguin Dominant dam, this outwintered and well conformed bull sold for €4,600.

Next to top the charts was Luddenmore Virgil from the herd of Michael Sheehan from Grange, Co Limerick.

The September 2022-born bull was sired by Drumhill Lord Hampstead and he was bred from a Friarstown Evolver dam. The four-star replacement, five-star terminal bull boasted 19.5kg for carcase weight and a DBI of €157. He sold for €4,500.

Dr Sheehan continued his success with his March 2023-born bull, Luddenmore Epsom Z594. Epsom was again sired by Drumhill Lord Hamstead and was this time bred form a Friarstown Ideal Pete dam, Mercury Lovely Tinge. With another massive carcase weight figure of 19.3kg, this stylish bull sold for €4,000.

Earlier in the sale, local breeder Paul O’Brien secured one of the next highest prices of €4,400 for his January 2023-born bull, Weyperous Master Z658.

The January 2023-born bull was sired by Lisduff Red Pepper and was bred from a Rawburn Boss Hogg dam, Clontead Mandy.

The five-star replacement and five-star terminal bull had served and sold for one of the highest prices of the day.

Liam Muldowney from Swinford, Co Mayo, achieved the next highest price of the day for his March 2023-born bull, Rawbawn Lad Joe Z091. The HW Ferghal son was bred from a Christon Elton dam and sold for €4,100.

Also clearing the €4,000 mark was James Muldowney of the Rawbawn herd from Swinford, Co Mayo, with his March 2023-born bull, Rawbawn Mister Z253. Sired by Drumcrow Tribesman and bred from a Tubridmore Gizmo dam, the five-star bull sold for €4,000 on the day.