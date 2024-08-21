Lisna Limousins in Co Galway has a long history of producing high end pedigree and commercial cattle. Breeder Dermot Shaughnessy, in speaking with the Irish Farmers Journal highlighted the effort made in producing females.

‘’It’s something we’ve strived for in the last 20 years; to produce quality females using some of the top genetics available to us.’’ The chasing of female lines has not affected the production of breeding bulls, with the herd currently having three bulls standing in AI stations; Lisna Some Bull (LM9836), Lisna Sir LM8616) and Lisna Ultimate (AI code pending).

Fifty females, a mix of 28 pedigree Limousin and 22 Commercials, will go under the hammer in Gort Mart on Friday August 30 as part of a herd production sale, consisting of weanling and maiden heifers. All heifers have been vaccinated for clostridial diseases, are scanned suitable for breeding and the herd is TB free for over 30 years and Johnes free as of March 2024. Heifers purchased by NI buyers can be held on farm and exported.

Some top-quality AI breeding runs through the heifers with notable sires including An De Beauffaux (BB4438), Elderberry Galahad (EBY), Tomschoice Lexicon, Loyal (LM4184) and Plumtree Fantasic (S1278), with a daughter of Aughalion Prince ET also put forward for sale, a maternal sister to Lisna Sir.

Lot 29 a Belgian Blue-cross born January 2023 and sired by An De Beauffaux (BB4438)/ Tricia Kennedy.