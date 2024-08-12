Female champions in the Aberdeen Angus section went to John McEnroe with Liss Minree, with reserve going to Eustace Burke with Clontead Mandy.

Some of the top Angus cattle in the country travelled to Tullamore this year in the hope of claiming this year’s National Livestock Show championship.

Approximately 70 Angus cattle competed across 11 classes. Adjudicating in the Angus ring was Steven O’ Kane, originally from Northern Ireland, now living in Wales.

Coming out on top in the Angus section and claiming the overall Angus championship was the overall female champion Liss Minree Z285.

Exhibited by breeder John Mc Enroe from Oldcastle, Co Westmeath, Minree is a September 2023-born daughter of the Scottish sire Penguin Henry M503 and the homebred dam Liss Minree V916.

Reserve overall

Standing reserve overall Angus champion was the day’s overall male champion Clara Whatsapp for breeders Rose and Dan Murphy from Millstreet, Co Cork.

This December 2023-born calf is a son of Clara R988 Donna and the top Canadian sire HF Alcatraz, which sold for a record price in Canada in 2019.

Eustace Burke made the journey from Carrigaline, Co Cork, worthwhile when he was awarded the reserve overall female championship with Clontead Mandy X363, which was shown with her heifer calf foot.

Judge Stephen O'Kane tapping out John McEnroe's Liss Minree as his overall Aberdeen Angus champion.

Mandy is a September 2021-born daughter of the high-performance UK sire Rawburn Boss Hogg.

John McEnroe added to his collection when he claimed the reserve overall male championship with his February 2024-born calf Liss Mizer A328.

This one is a son of the herd’s stock bull Lisduff Bang Bang V742, going back to Liss Mural T732.

Senior cow

The senior cow class was won by Albert De Cogan from Co Cork with Mogeely Paula U587, a six-year-old daughter of the herd’s former stock bull Wedderlie Black Box J935.

Fellow Cork breeder Eustace Burke continued his winning streak with Clontead Lady Hotshot taking the red rosette in the senior heifer class, another daughter of Rawburn Boss Hogg.

The reserve champion Angus owned by Dan and Rose Murphy from Cork with Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue TD and representatives from Tullamore Show and FBD at Tullamore Show. \ Alf Harvey

Noel and Lisa Dowd from Creggs, Co Galway, stood top of the line in the youngest class of Angus heifers with Loughglass Athena, a six-month-old daughter of the AI sire Fordel Lockdown.

In the male section Albert De Cogan was back in the red ribbons with his senior stock bull Corlismore Tomohawk, a son of HW Farghal T516, which was purchased at the Irish Angus elite sale in December 2021.

Lisduff Dino Y064 took the intermediate class of bulls for Cavan breeder Leo McEnroe. This two-year-old sire is a son of the herd’s senior stock bull Liss Minter.

John Barlow from Co Tipperary also picked up a first-place ticket with Gurtavoher Venice, a rising two-year-old son of the herd’s former stock bull Clooncarne Pellet.

Both the Irish Angus Cattle Society and the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association will host their all-Ireland championships later this summer.

Dualla Show on 25 August will hold the association’s final’s, with Strokestown Show playing host to the society’s all-Ireland on 14 September.

The Irish Aberdeen Angus Association will return to Thurles Mart on 5 October for its annual premier sale, with the Irish Angus Cattle Society set to host its annual elite show and sale in Carrick-on-Shannon on 7 December.