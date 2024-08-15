Overall Limousin champion Ernevalley Temptress, exhibited by Eddie and Ben Lynch.

An action-packed ringside watched on as the classy Ernevalley Temptress strutted around the ring in Tullamore to claim this year’s overall Limousin championship.

Bred and exhibited by Eddie Lynch from Loughduff, Co Cavan, Temptress is a 27-month-old daughter of Leopard Mn and Ernevalley Naughtygirl ET.

Judge Henry Savage Jnr of the Trueman herd in Northern Ireland tapped forward the Cavan-bred heifer as senior female champion and overall female champion earlier that day, in what can only be described as a tremendous show of Limousin females.

Reserve overall female champion and reserve overall Limousin champion went the way of Milbrook Nikkespice ET, a six-year-old cow shown with her July-born bull calf Milbrook Vaughan at foot.

Exhibited by William Smith from Oldcastle, Co Meath, this Ampertaine Elgin daughter comes from the famous show cow Milbrook Ginger Spice, making her a full sister to the world record-priced Limousin Wilodge Poshspice.

Overall male champion Kiilcastle Ulysses ET, exhibited by A and P Kelly Ltd.

Overall male champion was awarded to the senior male champion Killcastle Ulysses ET, the property of A and P Kelly Ltd from Moate, Co Westmeath.

Ulysses is an August 2023-born son of Whinfellpark Lomu and Killcastle Gina Monique 1 ET. This exciting young prospect came through a strong run of bulls to claim the national male title.

Standing reserve overall male champion was the junior male champion Hurricane Ultrabeat, a September 2023-born son of Ampertaine Foreman and Hurricane Lady Hawk ET.

This is another promising young bull which is following in the achievements of his full brother Hurricane Scat Man ET, who was junior champion at the society’s premier sale in 2022.

Ultrabeat was exhibited by breeder Daire O Meara from Ardnacrusha, Co Clare.

The Connell brothers from Oldcastle, Co Meath, wrapped up the junior female championship with Carrickmore Uphoria ET, a 12-month-old daughter of Ampertaine Elgin and the prolific Bailey’s Ice Princess.

The Limousin society will host its premier sale in Roscrea Mart on Monday 28 October, a sale which will feature many of the prizewinners from Sunday’s classes.

For a full report from the national Limousin show, pick up a copy of next week’s Irish Farmers Journal.