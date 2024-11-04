Ballym U Prince, which sold for the top price of €7,100, shown by Cathal O'Meara, with breeders Louise, Isabelle, and Colm Quinn. \ Tricia Kennedy

Ninety-five bulls were catalogued for the Irish Charolais Cattle Society’s annual autumn show and sale of Charolais bulls in Tullamore Mart last weekend.

A large number of on-farm sales prior to the event meant a much smaller yard of 45 bulls were present on the day.

When all was settled, auctioneer Tom Cox reported a 69% clearance rate and an average selling price of €3,970.

Ballym U Prince leads the way

It was clear there were plenty of buyers in the market for the top end of the bulls, with six entries selling for €5,000 or more.

Leading the trade at €7,100 was Ballym U Prince, consigned by Louise and Colm Quinn from Co Offaly.

This powerful May 2023-born bull is a son of the herd’s senior stock bull Ballym Romeo, while his dam Culla Lilly is a daughter of Clyth Diplomat.

A third-prizewinner from the pre-sale show, he was wrapped up in the sale ring by a farmer from Co Antrim.

Liscally Uranium, senior champion, which sold for €6,200, exhibited by Jon Regan. \ Tricia Kennedy

Next best at €6,200 was the overall senior Liscally Uranium, exhibited by Jon Regan from Co Leitrim.

The champion is a son of the popular French sire Ocean, whose sons dominated both the show and sale ring on Saturday.

Uranium’s dam is the CF 52 daughter Enniscrone Oddette 1, which goes back to Val D’or.

This 18-month-old bull displayed a five-star terminal index of €147 as well as a calving figure of just 4% on beef cows. Just like the sale leader, he was snapped up by a buyer from Co Antrim.

A young September 2023-born bull exhibited by Richard Hackett from Co Clare realised €6,100.

Sired by Ocean, Limkiln Unite’s dam is the Pirate daughter Limkiln Poppy ET.

He went to sale with a five-star terminal index of €180, which was boosted by a massive carcase weight figure of +51kg and a four-star replacement index of €80. He was purchased by a farmer based just outside Naas, Co Kildare.

Neptune son

Louis McGonagle was rewarded for his long journey from Lifford, Co Donegal, when he traded Inish Unrivaled at €5,700.

This stylish Neptune son packed an impressive set of figures, which included a double five-star terminal and replacement index.

He also carries a copy of both myostatin genes, as well as a calving figure of just 4.1% on beef cows.

Clenagh2 Urban, junior champion, which sold for €5,200, exhibited by Barry and Rory Quinn, with judge Gary Henderson. \ Tricia Kennedy

Judge Gary Henderson from Bushmills, Co Antrim, chose Clenagh2 Urban as his overall junior champion.

The property of Barry Quinn from Clare, Urban is yet another son of Ocean, which imprinted his name as one of the breed’s greats on Saturday.

This July 2023 bull displayed a page full of stars, as well as a below-average calving figure of 4.6% on beef cows and was knocked down at €5,200.

