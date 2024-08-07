Davina, Clive, Adam and William Stevenson from Co Donegal with their senior commercial cattle champion, Buttercup, at the 2023 show. \ Shanon Kinahan

The commercial cattle section is one of the largest sections in the show, with a record of 382 entries.

It will be the largest gathering of commercial cattle for a one-day show in Europe in 2024.

Exhibitors compete for a €26,000 prize fund. Competition is fierce, with many cattle purchased for substantial prices at autumn sales competing this year.

A win in Tullamore Show is a big achievement with gold and silver medals presented to the FBD national livestock champions in the calf and senior cattle sections.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Michael Dolan, head of the commercial cattle section, said: “Even to get a rosette in some of the big classes is a big achievement and many would consider a win in Tullamore Show as being one of the highlights of their showing career.

“It’s great to be able to welcome people to the show, both inside and outside the show ring.

“We hope to see a big crowd around the commercial cattle rings.”

Calf classes

The commercial cattle schedule is packed with 28 classes, including 13 calf classes, 12 senior cattle classes and three young handler classes.

The calf classes are split into seven breed classes and six weight classes with a big prize fund for breed classes in the Blonde d’Aquitaine cross, Charolais cross and Limousin cross classes.

One of the most hotly contested prizes will be the €1,500 Kepak beef factory animal of the future calf championship.

The 2023 Tullamore FBD National Livestock Show. \ Shanon Kinahan

Young handler classes

The FBD National Livestock Show young stockperson of the year in the age categories eight to 11, 12 to 16 and 17 to 26 years will be one of the highlights of the show for these young people.

Knowledge

The knowledge and competency of these young people speaks well for the future of Irish shows and Irish agriculture, in general.

Senior cattle section

The senior cattle classes include two bullock classes, four heifer classes, two bullock and heifer combined classes and one pairs class, where a pair of calves or senior cattle are eligible to compete.

Highlights in this section include the Moyvalley Meats €2,500 factory bullock championship, the Dawn Meats €2,500 factory heifer championship and the best Charolais cross heifer and bullock class.

A large number of entries has been noted in all classes with big entries in the commercial replacement breeding heifer class.

Classes will be judged across two rings, with a number of judges on hand to adjudicate the large array of classes.

Dolan said: “We wish to thank FBD and all our generous sponsors and exhibitors for the way they turn out their livestock along with volunteers, stewards and office staff for their work leading up to the show and on show day, and the many spectators who come to view the livestock at the show.

“We would also ask visitors to the show to visit the sustainable village to gain knowledge and pick up tips and advice for their own farm.”