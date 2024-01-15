Amelda Middleton Leonard from Moate, Co Westmeath, was named earlier this month as the society's first female president since its establishment.

Following the first meeting of the Irish Shorthorn Society for 2024, the council has elected its first ever female president, Amelda Middleton Leonard from Moate, Co Westmeath.

Speaking exclusively to the Irish Farmers Journal, Amelda said: "I'm honoured to be elected as president of the Irish Shorthorn Society. I've a strong passion for the Beef Shorthorn cattle and will endeavour to drive the society forward in the interest of the cattle and breed.

"It's an honour to be the first lady president and to mark it on the 20th anniversary of the society is remarkable too. Hopefully, as a society, we can make this a memorable year with great positivity in the interest of our breed and members.

"I hope in years to come that this society will strive to be here for my children to continue the breeding, registering and developing the Shorthorn breed in Ireland."