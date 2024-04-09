Melissa Kerins with Kerins Warrior that sold for the top price of €5,200. \Tricia Kennedy

Last weekend was another busy one in pedigree circles with bull sales taking place all around the country. The Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society hosted its April show and sale of Angus, Hereford and Shorthorn bulls and heifers on Saturday 6 April.

Despite turbulent weather conditions, a strong sale was reported with a 66% clearance rate overall and six bulls found new homes in Northern Ireland.

Taking on the task of judging in the Angus section was Derek Lovell from the Knockbrown Herd in Co Cork. He found his Angus champion in Patrick Regan’s Loughlynn Villionaire sired by Drumcrow Reeko. The hammer fell for the December 2022-born bull at €4,500.

Local breeder Cormac Duignan of the Laheens Herd stepped up to scoop the reserve championship title at Saturday’s sale with his January 2023-born bull, Laheens William Wallace. Sired by HF Rebel 53Y, the hammer fell at €5,000 for this stylish young bull.

Top call in the Angus section came for Kerins Warrior from the herd of Bernard Kerins from Ballymote, Co Sligo. Sired by Penguin Henry M503 and bred from a Lawsons Ford Bagatelle dam, the March 2023-born bull sold for the top price of €5,200 on the day.

In the Hereford section, there was only one bull presented for sale and he came from the Donegal-based herd of Christina Eaton. Sired by Cill Cormaic Kasper and bred from a Bowmont Storm A584 cow, the hammer fell for Beltany Joey for €2,650.

The society teamed up with the Croghan Shorthorn Breeders Club for Saturday’s sale, which was sponsored by Kerrigan Quarries Group. Half of the bulls in this section found new homes on the day while the hammer fell for five out of 12 heifers on offer.

John Beirne from Keshcarrigan, Co Leitrim, sold Kesh Holec sired by Clonina Explorer for €2,000, while Ronan O’Hare from Portumna, Co Galway sold Mr Gus sired by Winalot Rodney for €1,550.

Louie Dockery from Elphin achieved the top price of €2,500 for his Shorthorn heifer, Carrow Gabbie, a daughter of Buncraggy Fire Fox, while Padraig Flanagan, also from Elphin sold Kim Cowdashian, a daughter of Winalot Rodney for €2,000.

The society will host its next show and sale of Charolais and Limousin bulls and heifers on Saturday 13 April.